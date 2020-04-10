KEARNEY — Robert J. McMullen, 71, of Kearney died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan due to complications from diabetes.
Robert James McMullen was born May 29, 1948, in Minneapolis to Andrew J. and Patricia (Wolford) McMullen. He was joined by his brothers, Jack, Bill and Ross McMullen and Barrett Roessler.
He grew up in Minneapolis, Omaha, Gibbon, Kearney and North Hollywood, Calif. He graduated from Gibbon High School with the class of 1967. Robert attended Kearney State College.
He began working at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in 1971 and retired in June 2013 after 42 years as a youth counselor supervisor. He shaped the lives of many of Nebraska’s troubled youths during his tenure.
In 1974, he married Doris Loffer in Gibbon. They had two daughters, Jill McMullen of Colorado and Nicole Carr of Wisconsin. In 1995, Robert was united in marriage to Jeffie Wiggins in Kearney. He was a loving and caring stepfather to Erin Toler and Emily Parker, both of Kearney, and Elizabeth Wiggins of Kansas City, Mo.
Robert loved to hunt, fish and trap, as well as care for his dogs. He especially enjoyed visits from the granddaughters next door and always had a treat for them.
