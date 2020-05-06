KEARNEY — Roberta Geist, 73, of Kearney died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her castle.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the Cubs not being able to play a game one last time.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Roberta Rae Geist (Roller) was born on Nov. 15, 1946 (before TV was invented) in Milwaukee, Wis., to Roland and Verna (Schell) Roller. She was raised in the Catholic church and received her education at St. Augustine Catholic School. After high school Roberta ventured out to the great city of Kearney to be a novice at Mount Carmel Nursing Home. She was one of three ladies who initiated a new order of nuns that specialized in training and teaching of the mentally and physically handicapped.
Berta met the love of her life, Bob, while he was driving the sisters around Kearney. Because of her hearing disability she decided to leave the convent and married Bob. They married on Oct. 11, 1969, in Milwaukee. From there they moved to Lincoln where she worked for Madonna. They moved to Omaha for five years before making their home in Kearney.
Berta and Bob spent most of their time together when it was cold. That is where their eight fugitives came along. She was a homemaker while the fugitives were young.
Berta volunteered at Birthright and was on the policy council for Head Start for a few years. Once her fugitives got older she worked for Head Start and took college classes. Berta and Bob never wanted to drive faster than their guardian angels could fly, so they invested in Ford Pintos.
There was a time in her life when Roberta and Bob had their differences and Roberta moved to Florida to continue her schooling in counseling which she did well. Roberta moved back to Kearney in January and finished her fairy tale surrounded by all her loved ones. She loved her grandchildren and all the fun times they had together. She was very devoted to her Cubs as well as crocheting while she watched the games.
Other than the fact that she raised eight fugitives, she did numerous volunteer work, thrived in social work and would always help anyone before even thinking about herself. We aren’t saying that she was Superwoman, but those two have never been seen together in the same room.
Survivors include the love of her life, Karl (Bob, the romancer) Geist of Kearney; sons, Michael (Walter White) Geist of Lincoln, David (esquire), Brian (always a bridesmaid, never a bride), Kevin (6.5), Scott (the winner), and Dennis (the favorite) Geist, all of Kearney; daughters, Joyce (devil sister) Linner and husband, Tony, and Karen (good daughter) Geist and significant other, BJ Johnson, all of Kearney; grandchildren, Kayden, Kormick, Kali, Koldin, Carter, Kane and Avery, all of Kearney; brothers, Ron (Sandy) Roller and Rich (Ann) Roller, all of Milwaukee; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Berta was preceded in death by the people who beat her to the Pearly Gates, her parents; and cousin, Fr. Jack Wambach.
To avoid having to deal with the debate about which one of her children was her favorite, she left this world peacefully with all of her fugitives by her side. Her final words were, “These kids will be the death of me.”
She respectfully requests that everyone say a prayer for her and for the Cubs baseball that they win their next baseball season.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online or send cards/memorials to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave. N, Kearney, NE 68847.