LEXINGTON — Roberta L. Tobias, 85, of Sargent died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of Christ in Sargent, with the Rev. Marty Robbins officiating.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with the family present 5-7 p.m.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery at Sargent.
She was born Sept. 30, 1934, in Amherst to Harvey and Essie (Cool) Keyser.
She married Zac Tobias on Oct. 10, 1952.
Survivors include her husband of Sargent; children, Dean Tobias of Mount Home, Idaho, Kathi Yerg of Lexington, Karen Schmiser of Fort Smith, Ark., Karla Heithoff of Columbus, Kasey Tobias of Sargent, Becky Beckman of Laurel, Richard Tobias of Anderson, S.C., and Steven Tobias of Alda; 20 grandchildren; and 48 great-grandchildren.