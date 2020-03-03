KEARNEY — Robyn R. Lind, 60, of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, as the result from an automobile accident near Toronto, S.D.
Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Public School Foundation to be used for scholarships.
