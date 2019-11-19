LINCOLN — Rodney Allan “Rod” Sindt, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Kearney and rural Naponee, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Franklin with the Rev. Phillip Sloat officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In accordance with Rod’s wishes, his body was donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board for education and research.
Rod was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Holdrege to Albert E. and Lydia M. (Pohlenz) Sindt. He attended District 14 (Sindt School) near the family farm, graduating from the eighth grade in 1950. He then attended Franklin Public School, graduating in 1954.
While attending Franklin Public School, Rod met his future wife, Sandra L. Blank. Rod and Sandra were married on July 20, 1958, in Franklin. A daughter, Andrea Lynn, was born on June 18, 1962.
Until Rod and Sandra moved to Kearney in 2014, Rod had lived in the same house his entire life. The house was the former home of his parents and grandparents, Emil and Emilie (Kruse) Sindt. Following Sandra’s death, Rod moved to Lincoln and resided at The Windcrest on Van Dorn from July 2016 to May 2019. He moved to CountryHouse Residence in June 2019.
Rod served in the U.S. Army National Guard of Kansas (Smith Center) and Reserve of the Army of the United States from July 1958 to July 1964.
Rod was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed working and caring for the land and tending to livestock. During high school, Rod was a member of the Franklin Future Farmers of America chapter. He received the American Farmer degree, the highest award given by the organization, in October 1956 at the national FFA convention in Kansas City, Mo. He was a member of the national FFA chorus in 1953 and 1954.
Rod fed cattle and raised corn and alfalfa with his father Albert and brother Delbert. They discontinued feeding cattle in 2001, and Rod and Delbert formally retired from farming in September 2007.
As a child and young adult, Rod was a member of the Pleasant View Christian Church near Wilcox. After his marriage to Sandra, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin and most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. He enjoyed music (especially the Mormon Tabernacle Choir), and sang in the church choir. Rod served on various church committees and helped with many maintenance tasks at the parsonage and church in Franklin.
He and Sandra extended their servant service caring for others throughout the Franklin community. For several years, he was a TeamMates mentor at the Franklin Public School. He enjoyed visiting residents at the nursing home in Franklin. The Franklin and Naponee community often thought of them as “Team Rod and Sandra.”
Rod was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013. He was determined to help manage it with 2-mile walks, exercise and Sandra’s excellent cooking.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Andrea Dinkelman and husband Gene of Lincoln; his brother, Delbert Sindt and wife Darlene of Kearney; his sister-in-law, Gayle Preston of Omaha; adopted daughter, Kathy Murphy Buschkoetter and husband Darrel of Lawrence; granddaughters, Savannah (Justin) Henn of Elgin and Samantha Murphy of Franklin; great-grandson, Dexter Arehart of Franklin; nephew, Scott (Annette) Sindt of Holdrege; and nieces, Michelle (Neal) Lyons of Lincoln, Alisa Preston of Philadelphia and Mary Beth (Bob) Feuling of Waukesha, Wis.
Rod was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra on June 29, 2016; his father, Albert on Nov. 14, 1996; and his mother, Lydia on April 3, 1995.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.