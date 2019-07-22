KEARNEY — Roger L. Cudaback, 75, of Kearney died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Kearney First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
——
He passed away after a hard-fought battle.
Roger Lee Cudaback was born on Jan. 22, 1944, in Kearney to Gerald V. and Marjorie L. (Lockhart) Cudaback.
He received his education from Gibbon Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1962. He went on to further his education, taking a few college level business classes. Roger worked for Baldwin Filters for over 40 years where his designs resulted in two U.S. patents.
In 1962, Roger was united in marriage to Glenda Lindenstein and to this union four children were born: Jennifer, Angela, Michael and Darren. He later was united in marriage to Sue Button for over 30 years. The family made their home in the Gibbon and Kearney area.
Roger was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Colt Collectors Association and Varmint Hunters Association. His hobbies included collecting guns and coins, reading and watching Westerns. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jennifer L. Stumbough of Kearney and Angela D. Amber and her husband, David, of Waverly; sons, Michael D. Cudaback and his wife, Anne, of Omaha and Darren Cudaback and his wife, Kelly, of Gibbon; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his faithful companion, Buddy; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wayne, and Emery Cudaback and his wife, Joyce; and sisters, Virginia Rachow and her husband, Buford, and Patty Klinkacek and her husband, Alvin.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First United Methodist Church or the Kearney S.A.F.E. Center.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.