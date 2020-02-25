LINCOLN — Roger W. Durr, Sr., 66, of Lincoln, formerly of Minden, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Christopher Hazzard officiating. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Roger’s wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Wayne Durr Sr. was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Gary, Ind. to John and Barb (Doolin) Durr.
He was united in marriage to Cindy L. Gant on June 13, 1985, in Kearney.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Durr of Lincoln; son, Matthew of Lincoln; mother, Barbara Durr of Kentucky; brothers, Bob Durr of Arkansas, Jack Durr of Tennessee and George Durr, Ray Durr and Paul Durr, all of Kentucky; sister, Diane Durr of Kentucky; and two grandchildren.