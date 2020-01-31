KEARNEY — Roger “Rocky” R. Obermiller, 67, of Loup City died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center following a 20-year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City with the Revs. Jason Krause and Dean Hanson officiating
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City. Burial will be at a later date following cremation.
Roger “Rocky” Ritz Obermiller was born Jan. 9, 1953, to Fritz and Nora (Ritz) Obermiller in Loup City.
On Sept. 10, 1978, Roger married Linett Zimmerman at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loup City.
Roger is survived by his sons, Jason of Ravenna and Clinton Obermiller of Loup City; sisters, Dee Cox of Kansas City, Mo., and Nancy Cox of Fort Collins, Colo.; brother, Doug Obermiller of Loup City; and four grandchildren.