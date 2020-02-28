KEARNEY — Roger Oliver, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Faith United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Wulf officiating. Military honors will be provided by Offutt Air Force Base Honors Team.
Memorials are suggested to Aseracare Hospice.
O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
