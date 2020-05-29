DENVER — Roger D. Owens, 65, of Ravenna died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Swedish Medical Center in Denver.
Services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gary Smith Officiating.
Roger was born Oct. 18, 1954, at Conowingo, Md., to Robert L. Owens and Betty Rambo Owens. He grew up in both Maryland and North Platte, Neb., and also lived in many other places.
He was united in marriage to Roxann Patterson Nov. 21, 1973, at Maxwell. The couple lived in many states and currently resided in Ravenna.
Roger entered the United States Navy on Aug. 30, 1972, and he was honorably discharged Oct. 19, 1972.
He was a devoted over-the-road truck driver for 48 years. He spent his free time enjoying family camping trips, tractor pulls and drag racing. He also loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and was proud of their accomplishments.
Roger is survived by his wife, Roxann Owens; his three children: son, Michael Owens and wife Jennifer of Brighton, Colo., daughter, Jamie Teply and husband Matt of Ravenna, and daughter, Rebecca Owens and significant other James Faber of Heartwell; brother, Ken Owens and wife Dolly of Thomasville, Pa; and a sister, Mary Gallagher of North Platte, Neb.; eight grandchildren, Thomas Owens of Omaha, Neb., Jacey, Sebastian, Suzie and Layla Owens, all of Brighton, Jonathan Brais, Alexander Brais and Sara Faber, all of Heartwell, Neb.; great-granddaughter, Zoey Shulte of Grand Island, Neb.; great-grandson, Jackson Owens of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Owens; sister, Peggy Harris; and many aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be sent to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com.