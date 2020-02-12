EDISON — Roger Paul Park, 68, of Edison died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe. Burial will be at Oxford Cemetery.
Visitation will be noon-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel.
He was born Dec. 16, 1951, to Ben and Nettie (Penrod) Park in Phillipsburg, Kan.
On Jan. 6, 1974, he married Shirley Buethe.
Survivors include his children, Shannon Park of Salina, Kan., Amy Konsella of Kingsley, Iowa, and Joseph Park of Henderson; his siblings, Bob Park, Barbara Stump, Twila Kappers, and Ruth Sawyer; and five grandchildren.