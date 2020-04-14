ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roger R. Swanson, 75 of Albuquerque, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque is in charge of arrangements.
He was born May 16, 1944 in Kearney to Carl and Evelyn Swanson. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1962 and graduated with a degree in business administration from the University of Wyoming in 1966.
He served in the Army in Vietnam. For 10 years he owned and operated the A&W in Yankton, S.D. The rest of his career was in the financial industry in Washington, Nebraska and Iowa.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, (Ethel Meginness), son Chad and his wife Lisa and children Mackenzie, Jay and Rex of Harlan, Iowa; son Cale of Albuquerque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Roland and sister Christine.