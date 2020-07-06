KEARNEY — Rolland Lee White, 72, of Broken Bow died Friday, July 3, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Alan Petersen officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Public visitation is until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Please wear face coverings.
Rolland was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Burwell to Eldon and Alice White.
He married Janice Petersen on June 13, 1971.
Survivors include his wife, Janice of Broken Bow; son, Brad White of Broken Bow; daughter, Cindy Kitt of Columbus; brother, Roger White of Burwell; and six grandchildren.