KEARNEY — Ron J. Fitzgerald, 71, of Kearney died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, a private family graveside service will be held Monday with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating at the Kearney Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at St. James Catholic Church at a later date.
Cards may be sent in care of the Ron Fitzgerald family to Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney, NE 68847.
