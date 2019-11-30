KEARNEY — Ronald “Ron” Nielsen, 86, of Litchfield died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Burial will be later.
Ronald Wayne Nielsen was born March 9, 1933, in Upland to Albert and Ruby (McCoy) Nielsen. Ron attended Odessa High School, graduating with the class of 1951.
On Dec. 11, 1951, he was united in marriage to Alice Johnson in Broken Bow. Ron worked at the State of Nebraska Department of Roads for 34 years as an associate project manager, retiring in 1995.
Ron enjoyed hunting, camping, making canes, clocks and rock jewelry. He was a longtime member of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice Nielsen of Litchfield; children, David Nielsen of Lincoln, Linda (Dan) Mundt of Alliance, Raymond Nielsen and Alan Nielsen, both of Litchfield; sister, Udeane Fischer of Kearney; sister-in-law, Ardyce Nielsen of Kearney; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, LaVern, Loren and Delbert Nielsen.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
