HOLDREGE — Ronald Gene Dick, 73, of Holdrege died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Holdrege Memorial Homes.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Thomas Lux officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery near Holdrege.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family present 5:30-7 p.m. and rosary at 7 p.m.
He was born June 16, 1946, to Sam Dick and Mary Walz Wagner in Sterling, Colo.
On June 15, 1979, he married Lucinda “Cindy” Klinzmann.
Survivors include his wife; children, Cheree Jubin of Littleton, Colo., Patrick Dick of Haxtun, Colo., Matthew Dick of Charlottesville, Va., Gregory Dick of Lincoln, and Brian Dick of Spring Hill, Kan.; 111 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Wagner of Windsor, Colo.; and sister, Shirly Wagner Tindall of Kimball.