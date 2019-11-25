KEARNEY — Ronald L. “Ron” Russell, 84, of Kearney died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Living Faith Fellowship Church with the Revs. Joel Stark and Paul Stachura officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ron was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Kearney to Fred and Mattie (Nau) Russell. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1953.
On Aug. 21, 1954, he married M. Arlene Johnson in Kearney.
He worked and was a part owner of L&W Service Center for 38 years, then in 1992, he and his son Steve opened Russell’s Appliance and Electronics Inc. Ron’s first wife died in 2009, and he later married Gerry Leibee in 2011.
He served as vice president of the Kearney Jaycees, was on the board of directors for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and was president of Kearney Country Club.
Ron was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Kearney, which became the Living Faith Fellowship Church, and served as board chairman for three years, treasurer for 17 years and was a deacon and elder for 25 years. He served on the Kearney Planning Commission for 18 years, was on the board of directors for the National Appliance Dealers and Great Plains Region board of directors. He helped build the American Legion Baseball program.
He is survived by his wife, Gerry of Kearney; son, Steve Russell and wife Stacey of Kearney; grandchildren, Tayler Russell and Asa Broadfoot and husband Austin, all of Kearney, and Lainey Russell of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Maddox and Hayden Broadfoot; and brothers, Dennis Russell and wife Trudy of Kearney and Randy Russell and wife Ronda of Hastings.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Deanne Svoboda.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Community Foundation.
Visit http://www.hlmkfuneral.com%20 to leave a tribute or message of condolence.