SALIDA, Colo. — Ronald Joseph Ripp, 66, of Broken Bow, Neb., died Saturday, May 9, 2020, near Salida.
Services will be at a later date. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Buffalo County.
A register book can be signed from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book can be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.
Ron was born July 1, 1953, in Kearney to Gerald Charles and Catherine (Kriha) Ripp.
Ron married K Janelle Worley Eacker on Feb. 19, 1993, in Broken Bow.
Survivors include his wife, Janelle Ripp; stepchildren, Charles Eacker, Presha Wilke and Tammy Royle; siblings, Judy Dixon, Janet Hanna, Terry Ripp, Steve Ripp, Donald Ripp, Scott Ripp, Mark Ripp and Tim Ripp; 18 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.