HILDRETH — Ronald Randolph Soker, 74, of Hildreth died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with the Rev. Michelle Carlson officiating.
Inurnment will follow services at Hildreth Cemetery.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Ron’s wish for cremation.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
Ronald was born on April 22, 1946, in Lincoln and soon after was adopted by George and Ilow (Cole) Soker of Hildreth. He grew up in the Hildreth area and attended Hildreth Public Schools.
He married Betty Russell and to this union a son and a daughter were born: James and Ronda. Ron entered the U.S. Army National Guard where he faithfully served 1966-72.
He later married Lana (Stoner-Cloyd) on Aug. 9, 1992, in Las Vegas. With this union, Ron was blessed to gain her son, Adam. Ron owned his own trenching business, wash and wax business, worked for a farmer for 15 years, and worked spinning metal until he retired. He loved camping, fishing, restoring Maytag motors and John Deere garden tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Lana; children, James Lee Soker and his wife, Tabatha, Ronda June (Soker) Jaeschke and her husband, Don, and Adam Lee Cloyd and his special friend, Veronica Mayoleth; grandchildren, Jerry Soker, Zach Soker, Rhyen Soker, Chrystal Soker, Jacob Jaeschke, Jennifer Jaeschke, Jacelynn Cloyd, Jayda Hurley and Adrienne Cloyd; one great-grandson; as well as numerous extended relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials in Ron’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit www.craigfunerals.com to leave condolences online.