SHELTON — Ronda Bean, 63, of Shelton died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.
The family will be present 9-11 a.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Services will be in Alexander City, Ala., with burial at Socapatoy Cemetery.
——
Ronda Bean was born June 1, 1956, in Kearney to Ronald and Patsy (Woodman) Waddington. She was raised near Shelton and was a 1974 graduate of Shelton High School.
Ronda went on to St. Mary’s College where she earned her nursing degree. Later, she would receive a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Eastern University. Ronda was employed by Johnson & Johnson as a drug study protocol medical writer.
Ronda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Paul Bean of Shelton; daughter, Cacey Duffee of Birmingham, Ala.; son, Zach Bean of San Jose, Calif.; granddaughter, Lela Duffee; siblings, Vikie (Steve) Harris of Texas, Susan (Robert) Mohler of Ord and Jaci (Frank) Rice and Darin Waddington, all of Shelton.
Ronda was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mother Hull Home, Johns Hopkins Medicine Neurology and Neurosurgery, National Alzheimer’s Association or the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.