OXFORD — Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Scharvin, 68, of Oxford died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life will be in Oxford at a later date. Following the celebration, inurnment will take place in Central City.
Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of arrangements.
He was born in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 28, 1952, to Frank and Dorothy (Blauhorn) Scharvin.
Survivors include his children, Nathan Morse of Garden City, Kan.; Samantha Blanchard of Hays, Kan.; and Sydney Scharvin of Oxford; four sisters, Janet Bridges of Henderson; Linda Frank of McCook; Nancy Cockle of Wahoo and Kathy Scharvin of McCook; and one grandson.