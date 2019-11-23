AUSTIN, Texas — Rosalie Aabel Davis, 85, of Austin, formerly of Minden, Neb., died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Texas.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Minden Cemetery with the Rev. Peter Choi officiating.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
She was born Dec. 8, 1933, in Minden to Marius and Ethel (Youngson) Aabel.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Davis; sons, Brian Davis, Mark Davis and Bradley Davis; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.