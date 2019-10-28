OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Rosalie Stuart Franklin, 99, of Overland Park, formerly of Lexington, Neb., died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Morningside Place in Overland Park.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Matt Koperski officiating. Burial will be at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. today at the funeral home with rosary at 7 p.m.
She was born Nov. 10, 1919, at Lexington to Leonard J. and Winifred (Seeger) Stuart.
In 1945, she married H. Charles Franklin. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, James E. “Jim” Franklin of Overland Park, Jane L. Franklin of Port Townsend, Wash., and Amanda “Mary” C. Franklin of Seattle; and a number of grandchildren.