CAMPBELL — Rosalie Ann (Bryan) Pearson, 81, of Campbell died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19, private services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with the Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.
Interment will be at New Virginia Cemetery southeast of Campbell, located on the corner of Road 400 and Road P.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday at Campbell Funeral Home with family present 5-8 p.m. Private viewing also will be at the church prior to the service.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Rosalie was born on Aug. 3, 1938, at Aurora to Esther May (Oliver) Bryan and Floyd Leroy Bryan.
On Aug. 16, 1970, she married William Bruce Pearson.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Pearson; foreign exchange student son, Ondrej “Andrew” Stonawaski; and sister, Linda Kay Thurber.