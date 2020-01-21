KEARNEY — Rosanda Schroll, 94, of Ravenna died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna with the Revs. Richard Piontkowksi and Harlan Waskowiak officiating. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna next to her beloved husband, Ferdinand Schroll.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.
——
Joining a family of nine children, Rosanda was born east of St. Libory on Sept. 22, 1925, to Henry and Mary Lockhorn.
In 1927, the Lockhorn family moved to St. Michael, where Rosanda attended the first 10 years of school. She completed the 11th and 12th grades, while receiving normal training at Ravenna High School, graduating in 1944. Rosanda taught country school east of Cairo and near St. Michael.
After a long courtship to Ferdinand Schroll of Ravenna, whom she’d known all of her life from church and school, Ferd and Rosanda were married on June 18, 1946, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ravenna.
Their married life began on a farm nine miles northwest on the property of Ferd’s parents, Ignus and Anna Schroll. The couple had many challenging years due to drought and hailstorms. However, they persevered and raised six children, Alvin, Ron, Marietta, Gordon, Dale and Donna.
Ferd and Rosanda retired from farming in 1984 and moved to a home they built within the Ravenna city limits. For 18 years Rosanda was employed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and was called to duty to those in need whenever disasters struck.
She loved her family, working beside her husband on the farm, gardening, genealogy and painting.
Rosanda was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna and was very active in the altar society until later in life.
After Ferd’s passing in 1991, Rosanda continued to live in her home until 2004, when she relocated to Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna and later to the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna, her final home.
At Seneca Sunrise Rosanda taught herself the art of oil painting. She also enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and Wii bowling.
Survivors include sons, Alvin Schroll, Ron Schroll, Gordon and wife Glenda Schroll, and Dale and wife Peggi Schroll; daughters, Marietta and husband Robert Riessland, and Donna Hervert; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ferd; sisters, Adeline Miller and Helen Psota; brothers, Herman, Gerhard, John, Ed, Lawrence, Henry and Alphonse; grandsons, Travis Riessland and Christopher Schroll; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the church.