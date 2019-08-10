HILLSBORO, Ore. — Rosalie Carla “Rose” Space-Bell, 65, of Hillsboro died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home.
Memorial services and inurnment will be later.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Rose’s wish to be cremated.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden, Neb., is assisting the family.
——
She passed away surrounded by family and friends.
Rose was born on Aug. 26, 1953, in Minden. She was youngest of two children born to Dale and Vivian (Rundquist) Space.
She was raised on the family farm in Minden and attended Minden High School, graduating with the class of 1971. She later attended business college in Grand Island, Neb. She had lived in and around Nebraska until 1992.
She met her husband, Robert Charles Bell II, through mutual friends. They soon became companions leaving Minden and moving to Hillsboro. They married on Dec. 28, 1996.
Rose had worked in Scottsbluff, Grand Island and Minden, before moving to Oregon. In 1999 Rose and her husband started their own carpet restoration company, Bell Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning. Rose was the co-owner and ran the office side while Robert ran the jobsites.
She enjoyed reading, dancing, cooking, quilting and spending time with her family. Rose liked to take long road trips while visiting Nebraska. She was a very private person.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; a daughter, Kristine Rock of Hillsboro; her father, Dale of Minden; a sister and brother-in-law, Beverley and Mitchell Logan of Gadsden, Ala.; two grandchildren, Kai and Taylor; a niece, Amanda; and nephew, Steve.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.