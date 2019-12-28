COZAD — RoseMarie Kampfe, 90, of Gothenburg died Dec. 22, 2019, in Cozad.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg. Burial will follow in Gothenburg Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel in Gothenburg.
She died on her 90th birthday and four years to the day after Walter Kampfe, her beloved husband of 65 years.
She was born Dec. 22, 1929, in Gothenburg to Harry and Rose (Sylvan) Hiles.
RoseMarie graduated from Gothenburg High with the class of 1947, then she attended the University of Denver.
Walt Kampfe returned from the Army Air Force to complete his BA at the University of Denver and where he proposed to RoseMarie. They married in 1950 and to this union four children were born, Katholeen, Lynda, Matthew and Jamie.
She was a busy wife and mother, supporting her family in all their endeavors.
She was a member of American Lutheran Church.
RoseMarie loved to play bridge, read and raise roses. In her younger days, she enjoyed fishing, sewing and dancing.
RoseMarie inherited a portion of the Hiles family farm and worked together with her nephews to keep the farm in operation. She was proud of her agricultural roots and continued to have an interest in the farming activities.
Surviving are her four children, Katholeen Kampfe of Tampa, Fla., Lynda Stratton of Grants Pass, Ore., Matthew and wife Mary Kampfe of Kearney, and Jamie and wife Colomba Kampfe of Blairstown, N.J.; 10 grandchildren, Jama, Carla, Austin, Hunter, Aysha, Andrew, Karson, Josef, Ariana and Harrison; and 10 great-grandchildren, Caden, Mavin, Jamason, Aubrey, Robbie, Camille, Kobe, Braiden, Kalia, Liliana, and a new one joining the family in January 2020.
RoseMarie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Raymond Kampfe; her parents; sisters, Patricia Stickleman and Katholeen Dalrymple; brother, James Hiles; and son-in-law, Don Stratton.
Memorials may be directed to Gothenburg Public Library, 1104 Lake Ave., Gothenburg, NE 69138; or Gothenburg Senior Center, 410 20th St., Gothenburg, NE 69138.