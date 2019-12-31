LEXINGTON — Roy A. Clark, 97, of Lexington died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. the family honored Roy’s wish for cremation.
Roy was born Nov. 9, 1922 to William L. and Sarah (Mowry) Clark.
On June 8, 1946, he married Betty Rickertsen of Lexington. Betty died on June 24, 2017.
Roy is survived by his daughters, Nancy Lindeman of Cozad, Karen Loomer of Columbus, Susan DeMoss of Lincoln, Judy Daake of Lexington and Tammy Bennett of Raymond; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.