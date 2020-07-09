OMAHA — Russell Eugene Covey, 71, of Ragan died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Revs. Scott Guthrie and Rick Thomason officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Hope Lutheran Cemetery at Gosper County.
The services will be livestreamed on Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Due to health concerns, CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Covey family encourages each person to decide whether to attend Russell’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Russell was born on Oct. 26, 1948, in Holdrege, the fourth of seven children to Albert L. and Alberta Iola (Guthrie) Covey. He was baptized and confirmed at the Ragan United Methodist Church. Russell attended school in Ragan and Wilcox and graduated from Wilcox High School with the class of 1967. He then pursued higher education from Kearney State College, with a double major in English and psychology.
In April 1972, Russell married Peggy Frerichs. He always loved music, singing at church and other events, accompanied by Peggy and her family. He lived in or near Ragan his entire life. Russell began working at the Phelps County Courthouse in 1972, until 1985.
On Oct. 25, 1986, Russell married Ramona (Wilken) Carter at the Ragan United Methodist Church. He also began working at Becton-Dickinson in 1986 and later retired in 2000 due to health concerns.
Russell battled the health concerns from polio as a child, but he never let it stop him from pursuing his hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping with family and friends. He loved 1957 Chevys and all Husker sports. Russell knew no stranger and you could always count on him telling you a good story; usually ending with a joke and a big ornery smile. He was a life-time member of the Ragan United Methodist Church; and was a 40-plus year 4-H leader of the Ragan Wranglers 4-H Club.
Russell and Mona raised show lambs for 4-H and FFA projects. He was passionate about 4-H and was a fixture at many fairs across the state. You could always find him sitting along the show ring, proudly giving pointers and encouragement to his 4-H kids. Russell had a special bond with many 4-H’ers, and enjoyed teaching the youths valuable skills needed to select, raise and show their livestock.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Mona Covey of Ragan; three brothers, Duane Covey and his wife, Diana of Belton, Mo., Dean Covey and his wife, Verna of Berthoud, Colo., and Milford Covey and his wife, Brenda of Orleans; three sisters, Leona Coons of Elm Creek, Lorriane Bendorf and her husband, Rod of Bertrand and Jeanette Elliott of Holdrege; sister-in-law, Hilda Wilken of North Platte; and special nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Doug Wilken in 2000.
A memorial has been established in Russell’s honor, and kindly suggested to: the family to establish a local 4-H scholarship; to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or donor’s choice.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.