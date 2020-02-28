MULLEN — Rusty Joe Moore, 46, of Mullen died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Mullen following a two-year battle with cancer.
Services will be at 10 a.m. MST Monday at the Mullen High School Hilltop Gym. Burial will follow in Cedarview Cemetery in Mullen.
Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. CST Sunday at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte, with family present 4-6 p.m. CST.
Rusty was born Dec. 24, 1973, in North Platte to Don and Carol (Thomsen) Moore. He grew up on the family ranch in McPherson County and graduated from Tryon High School in 1992, then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, graduating in 1996. While in college, Rusty competed in track and was on the national championship 4 by 400 relay team, earning him All-American honors.
On March 16, 1996, Rusty married Jennifer Lynn Guthrie in Kearney, and they made their home on the ranch in Tryon where they raised their four children.
Rusty loved ranching and had a natural instinct with cattle; his work was also his hobby. When not ranching, he enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his kids participate. Rusty also loved being a coach. He coached football at Tryon and later basketball at Mullen. In 2017 coach Moore helped lead the Mullen boys’ basketball team to its first-ever state title. He retired from coaching in February 2018 due to his illness but his fans continued to support him with their “Rally for Rusty” campaign.
Rusty was a member of the Mullen United Methodist Church. In his free time he liked to fish and enjoyed visiting with family, friends and colleagues; he never knew a stranger. Rusty especially loved his family and being with them.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; their children, Lance, Samantha, Clayton and Tierston; and his parents, Don and Carol Moore, all of Tryon; sisters, Kerri (Tony) Miller of Kearney and Marty (Les) Griess of Grand Island; brothers, Jeff (Rayan) Moore of North Platte and Justin (Bri) Moore of Mullen; parents-in-law, Cecil and Donna Guthrie of Holdrege; sisters-in-law, Shawna (Scott) Johnsen of Curtis and Jill (Tyler) Schmidt of Holdrege; as well as other family, friends and his student athletes.
Rusty was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herschel and Nona Moore and Vernon “Tom” and Ethel Thomsen; niece, Danika Moore; and sister-in-law, Heather Albright.
Memorials can be made to the Rusty Moore Educational Scholarship Fund.
