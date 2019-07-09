KEARNEY — Ruth J. Fagan, 89, of Anselmo died Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo with the Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery near Anselmo.
Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Govier Bros. Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 19, 1929, in Merna to John and Bessie (Culp) Harrold.
On June 18, 1951, she married Forest C. “Jim” Fagan in Anselmo. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Patricia J. Fagan of Broken Bow, Cecelia A. Claybrook of Osage City, Kan., Ellen C. Pryor of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jim P. Fagan of Kearney, Mary A. Altig of Fort Worth, Texas, and Elizabeth J. “Betty” Wemhoff of Clarks; sisters, Delma Wilson of Ogallala, Lucille Wood of Loup City, Glee Alberding of Tucson, Ariz., Jane Elliot of Fort Collins, Colo., and Carrol Woodward of Julesburg, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.