KEARNEY — Ruth A. Kreutzer, 70, of Kearney died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a Christian wake service at 6 p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family, for designation later.
