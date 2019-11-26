RAVENNA — Ruth Ostendorf, 89, of Ravenna, formerly of Kearney, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney with the Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour before services at the funeral home.
——
Ruth was born May 28, 1930, in Omaha to Rueben and Gertrude (Weliever) England. The family later moved to Kearney where Ruth attended school and was a member of the Kearney High School class of 1947.
On Oct. 24, 1953, Ruth was united in marriage to Donald Ostendorf at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
She was employed by Kearney Public Schools as an aide and later as an administrative assistant. In 1981, Ruth attended LPN school, graduating in 1982. She then worked at Good Samaritan Hospital until 1990.
Ruth was a longtime member of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of DOES, serving as president in 1976.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Ostendorf of Kearney; children, Patricia Gray of Denver, Dorothy (Gene) Synovec of Western, Danny (Connie) Ostendorf of Gibbon and Rebecca (Mark) Wright of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.