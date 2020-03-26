ALMA — Ruth Cecilia Pfeil, 88, of Alma died Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society — Colonial Villa in Alma.
Celebration services will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation or viewing. Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of arrangements.
——
Ruth was born on March 13, 1932, in a soddy, at Quick, north of McCook, the second of three children born to Andrew and Anne Kirstine (Nielsen) Hansen. Ruth received her primary education from McCook Public Schools and later graduated from McCook High School, with the class of 1949.
On June 5, 1949, she married Robert A. “Bob” Pfeil. To this union four children were born: Judith, Curtis, David and Russell. The family began to make their home in Alma, in January 1958, when they moved from the McCook area. The family first rented the Ethel McNitt farm northeast of Alma and rented ground in Kansas owned by Mamie Thompson. In 1959, they began renting and later purchased an acreage west of Alma, owned by Darrel Wolfe.
Ruth enjoyed her family.
Survivors include her children, Judith Williamson and husband Donn of rural Alma, Curtis Pfeil and wife Debbie of Alma, David Pfeil and wife Cindi of Phillipsburg, Kan., and Russell Pfeil and wife Marlene of Alma; grandchildren, Michael, Anne, Amy, April, Mitchell Shane, Nathan, Kirstine, Rachel, Philip, Bryce, Sheena, Shaun, Sarah, Brelyn, Kristopher and Desmond; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Harold William “Bill” Hansen of Dallas; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn sibling; her husband, Bob Pfeil; and sister-in-law, Shirley Hansen.
A memorial has been established in Ruth’s honor, to be designated to the family.
