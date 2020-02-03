RAVENNA — Ruth Ann Roy, 86, of Ravenna died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Inurnment will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. at the church.
Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
——
She passed away peacefully.
Ruth was born June 20, 1933, and was raised in Alexandria, La., where she received her high school education before moving to San Francisco. While in San Francisco she met and married her husband of 62 years, Robert Roy. They moved and settled in the small town of Ravenna.
Ruth began working at the Good Samaritan Society while raising their four children, Tracy, Todd, Kevin and Paige, as well as being enrolled in Central Technical Community College School of Practical Nursing in Kearney.
Ruth continued to work at the Good Samaritan Society after graduating from nursing school, giving 30 years of help, with love and compassion, to all of those who came through the doors of the center.
She was a devoted and active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, loved to polka dance with her husband and enjoyed watching movies.
Survivors include her husband, Robert; son, Kevin; and daughter, Paige. Family and friends will miss Ruth dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Melba; brother, Joseph; and sons, Tracy and Todd.
Memorials are suggested to the Ravenna EMTs.