KEARNEY — Ruth M. Soderquist, 91, of Kearney, formerly of Axtell, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at St. John’s Good Samaritan Center.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethany Lutheran Church south of Axtell with the Revs. Marcia Dorn and Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Ruth was born on April 8, 1928, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Ralph Edward and Sarah Marie (Ross) Baugous. She grew up in the Homer, Neb., area until moving to Holdrege. She graduated from Holdrege High School with the class of 1945. Following graduation, she worked at the Phelps County Welfare office for two years.
On April 20, 1947, she was united in marriage to Dale C. Soderquist in Dakota City, and to this union three children were born: Carroll, Keith and Karen. The family made their home in the Axtell area where she was employed by Bethphage Mission in Axtell until 1986, when she transferred to their Omaha location. She retired in 1996, after 32 years of dedicated service. Ruth then moved to Kearney.
Ruth was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Axtell, Rejoice Lutheran Church in Omaha, and was a charter member of Axtell Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She was very active in church circles and numerous card clubs. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, playing cards, exercising with friends at the Kearney YMCA, gardening and canning, and was a great cook. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Carroll (Janice) Soderquist of Axtell and Keith (Bonnie) Soderquist of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Karen (Jerry) Gilbreath of Pickrell; grandchildren, James (April) Soderquist, Jayson (Tina) Soderquist, Laura (Gary) Jacobsen, Clark Soderquist, Stacey (Dave) Neff, Michael (Holly) Gilbreath and Emily (JT) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Mya and Grace Soderquist, Cody and Cassie Soderquist, Owen and Gavin Jacobsen, Madison and David Neff, Caden, Kynley and Kendyl Gilbreath, and Lilliana and Merek Hernandez; brother, William (Marleen) Baugous of Le Mars, Iowa; sister, Marian Brown of Elkhorn; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Ralph “Sonny” Baugous and John Baugous and wife Dovie; and brother-in-law, Rodger Brown.
Memorials in Ruth’s honor are kindly suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Axtell, Axtell Volunteer Fire Department or Mosaic at Bethphage Village in Axtell.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.