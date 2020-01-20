BASSETT — Sally Grooms, 94, of Springview died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the United Methodist Church in Springview. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Valentine.
Hoch Funeral Homes in Bassett is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her five children, Rhonda Kohel of Kearney, Laurene Munger of Springview, Charles Grooms of Iowa, Tammy Spies of Mullen and Pam Petersen of Mullen; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.