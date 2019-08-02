LOVELAND, Colo. — Sally Mueller, 75, of Loveland died Monday, July 22, 2019, in Loveland.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins.
Cremation was chosen. Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland is in charge of arrangements.
She went to be with Jesus after a three-year battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.
She was born Oct. 18, 1943, to Robert F. Schmidt and Eleanor Schmidt in Grand Island, Neb. She attended high school in Grand Island and graduated from Kearney (Neb.) High School.
She married Gene Mueller on June 14, 1964, in Kearney. They moved to Loveland in 1968.
She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Loveland and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. She enjoyed doing needlepoint for the ladies who made many quilts for needy people. She was active in Bible studies and loved to sing in the choir. She also loved to make and send greeting cards to Gene’s customers, friends and family.
She loved to read lots of books, and when her eyesight failed, she listened to lots of books from the Colorado Talking Book Library. She spent a lot of time making scrapbooks about the family. Her favorite outdoor activity was hiking in the mountains and ATVing with Gene in Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
She loved her family and enjoyed playing games with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gene; her daughter, Amy; son, Jason and wife Michelle; granddaughter, Mariah Preshaw and husband Jake; grandsons, Brady and Sheldon; sister, Susan Baker and husband Ira of Pleasanton, Neb.; and sister, Pat Koch of Brookfield, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Eleanor Schmidt.
Memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7755 Greenstone Trail, Fort Collins, CO 80525.
Go to http://www.viegutfuneralhome.com%20to leave online condolences.