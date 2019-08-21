KEARNEY — Sally Joan Pittner, 78, of Minden died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Minden with the Rev. Julius Tvrdy officiating. Burial will be at Minden Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. at the church.
——
Sally was born on Nov. 16, 1940, in Minden to George and Erma (White) Miller. She graduated from Minden High School in May 1958 and did the books for her father’s company, Miller the Driller, until June 11, 1960, when she was united in marriage to William F. Pittner of Hereford, Texas.
After a short time living in Texas, the couple chose to move back to Minden where they would raise their family. Sally went to work again with her father until 1973 when the couple purchased a business. For many years they ran their bar and grill, “Willies.” Although the sign had her husband’s name, Sally was really in charge. The couple celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Sally was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church of Minden where she was part of the Altar Society and for many years she served as song leader. Once retired, Sally occupied her time by keeping track of Willie, baking and crocheting. She also loved her Double Diamond Deluxe slot machine and enjoyed trips to the casino with family and friends.
She was a very good listener and always assured her children, “things would work out in the wash.” She will be forever missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, William Pittner of Minden; children, Michael (Rachel) Pittner and Danny (Jennifer) Pittner, all of Minden, and Lisa (Mike) Vedder of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kyran (Rachel) Pittner of Omaha, Jaedyn Pittner and Ely Pittner, both of Minden, Taylor (Jake) Dunn of Blair, Bailey Pittner of Kearney and Hunter Vedder and Hayden Vedder, both of Lincoln; one anxiously awaited great-grandchild; sisters, Susan Lempka, Frances Buescher, Rebecca Miller, Anne Dorn and Laura Martinez; brother, Jon Miller; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; children, Ricky, Sonja and Greg; and brothers, Ted, Jim and Randy Miller.
Memorials in Sally’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Tributes of memory can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.