Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO...SOUTHERN SHERMAN...SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES... AT 453 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT RAIN HAS ENDED ACROSS THE AREA, BUT RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 5.5 INCHES HAVE BEEN REPORTED. THE HEAVIEST RAIN AT 5.5 INCHES WAS REPORTED 7 MILES EAST OF RAVENNA WITH RUNOFF EXPECTED TO FLOW INTO CHERRY CREEK AND THE SOUTH LOUP RIVER. SOME RIVERS AND CREEKS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MUD CREEK, DRY CREEK, CHERRY CREEK, DEER CREEK, MIDDLE LOUP RIVER, SOUTH LOUP RIVER, DRY CREEK, PRAIRIE CREEK, AND THE WOOD RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&