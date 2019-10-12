Escondido Calif. — Sammy Carmino “Sam” Reno, 86, of Escondido, formerly of Kearney, Neb., died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Escondido.
Memorial services with military honors were Sept. 28 in Escondido.
——
Sam was born on Jan. 18, 1933, in Salida, Colo., to Frank Anthony and Helen DePasquale Reno. Sam was the first in his family to go to college and he earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado.
He married Ann Leavitt on Aug. 4, 1956.
Sam taught school in Salida then LaSalle, Colo., before being drafted into the U.S. Army. Sam served in Korea from 1958 to 1960. After returning, Sam taught high school in Alamosa, Colo., while earning his master’s degree in business administration from Adams State College.
During this time, Sam and Ann had three children, Eileen, Susanne and Frank Reno. The family moved to Nebraska in 1967. While teaching at Kearney State College, Sam earned his doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Sam retired from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2003.
After retirement, Sam and Ann lived at Johnson Lake where Sam enjoyed time with his family and grandchildren, running and the hours spent in the boat skiing and fishing. Sam and Ann moved to Escondido in 2013.
Sam is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann; daughter, Eileen (Wade) Maurer and grandchildren, Samanna and Cole; daughter, Susanne (Thadd Thacker) Reno and granddaughters, Lilly and Delaney, all of San Diego; son, Frank (Claudia) Reno and granddaughters, ZitaAnne and Leavitt, of Grand Island, Neb.; sister, Mary Lou (Rick) Boehme of Nebo, N.C.; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Reno; brother, Frank Reno; and an infant sister.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences can be made to Ann Reno, 8957 Lawrence Welk Drive 119, Escondido CA 92026.