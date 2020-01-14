LINCOLN — Samuel R. Gillen, 34, of Oxford died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Bryan LGH in Lincoln.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. Becky Saddler officiating. Interment will be at the Arapahoe Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
——
Samuel was born March 10, 1985, in Fort Collins, Colo., to Mike and JoDee (Anderson) Gillen.
He lived most of his life in Arapahoe, where he graduated in 2004 from Arapahoe High School. After high school he graduated from CCC and Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, S.D. He then moved to Oxford, where he picked up the profession of butcher.
In 2014, Sam expanded the family and welcomed son Ayden. Sam considered one of his greatest accomplishments to be becoming a father.
Sam was known for having a big heart and a laugh that could fill a room. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, JoDee Walbridge and Mike Gillen; sisters, Fayth Walbridge, Cassandra Steele, and Alyssa Bottger; brothers, Maxwell Walbridge and Sean Gillen; sons, Ayden Gillen, and Matthew Millers; grandmother, Lorrie Anderson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Sam was predeceased by his stepfather, John Walbridge; and grandparents, Raymond and Glenna Gillen, Helen and Adison Walbridge, and Bob Anderson.
Memorials will be used to set up a fund that will help subsidize local addiction treatment and recovery.
Condolences or personal reflections may be left at www.wenburgfuneralhome.com .