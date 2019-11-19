LINCOLN — Sandra Kay Humphrey, 68, of Lincoln died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at The Waterford At Wilderness Hills Memory Care in Lincoln.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Berean Church. Graveside services will be at Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.
——
She went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 17.
Sandra was born in Kearney on Feb. 11, 1951, to parents Andrew and Daisy (Wagner) Humphrey.
She grew up and lived in Kearney for most of her life. She attended Kearney Senior High School. While raising her family, she also worked many years for the Eaton Corp.
She moved to Lincoln in 2003 and while living in Lincoln, Sandra met her fiancé Birk Adams, the love of her life. Together they traveled, volunteered at church and the Matt Talbot Kitchen, cheered on the Huskers at volleyball and football games, fished, gardened and enjoyed time with Sandra’s grandchildren and attended their extracurricular activities.
She was a member of the Red Hat society, was in a stamping club, enjoyed cake decorating, party planning and served as a Sunday school teacher. She always believed that the most important thing of all was to be kind to others, and to love people the way Jesus loves.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Shelli Pomajzl (Troy) and their children, Cassandra, Isaiah, Noah and Coleson; and her son, Kelly Peterson and his children, Andrew, Jonah, Luke and Zachariah. She also has three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Zander and Tatym.
Sandra was preceded in death by her fiancé, Birk Adams; her parents, Andrew and Daisy Humphrey; her sisters, Pam and Kay; and her great-granddaughter, Aliyana Jade Peterson.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
“Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” (Romans 12:9-13).