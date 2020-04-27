LINCOLN — Sandra Jean “Sandy” Schmoker, 82, a Lincoln resident, formerly of Holdrege, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lincoln.
A private family graveside service was held for Sandra J. Schmoker at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege with the Rev. Ted Carnahan officiating.
Due to health concerns, a private family visitation was held at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
——
Sandra was born Oct. 13, 1937, at Cambridge, the only child of Clarence G.”Dud” and Doris L. (McQuilken) Phelps. She received her education from Cambridge Public Schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1955. She then pursued higher education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she received her bachelor’s degree in home economics in 1959.
On June 10, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Gerald “Jerry” Schmoker at Cambridge, and to this union two children were born: Mary Linn and Amy Jo. The family made their home in Holdrege, where she devoted her time caring for her family, homemaking and volunteering. Jerry preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2000.
Sandy was devoted to several churches in Holdrege and was selfless in the giving of her time to others. She was an active volunteer for several organizations and church groups including: the Holdrege Public Library, Phelps County Literacy Council and the Phelps County Community Foundation.
For many years, she served as a judge for 4-H food and clothing competitions at county fairs in various Nebraska communities. Sandy was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter H of Holdrege. Her hobbies and interests included: reading, mentoring and conversation with friends; and she had a keen interest in collecting antiques.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bickford Senior Living and Sumner Place for the care and compassion that brought so much comfort and happiness to Sandy’s final years.
Besides her parents and husband, Jerry, Sandy was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Fern Schmoker.
Survivors include her two daughters, Mary Pro and her husband, Chris, and Amy Perdew-Smith and her husband, Ken; grandson, Kelly Matthew Pro; granddaughter, Hope Marie Perdew, all of Lincoln; and extended family, Arlyn and Susan Rieker of Johnson Lake and their children, McKenna and Mitchell, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Sandy’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Phelps County Community Foundation.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.