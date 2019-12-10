ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Sara Jane (Swanson) Jacobsen, 78, of Palatine died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Arlington Heights.
There will be springtime memorial services in Wilcox, Neb.
Sara Jane Jacobsen (nee Swanson) was born in Minden, Neb., in 1941 to Viola and Herbert Swanson. She grew up on the family farm east of Wilcox, graduating from Wilcox High School in 1959. She proudly carried her frugal farm-girl upbringing into the Chicago suburbs where she lived for 53 years.
Sara earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education (1963) from what was then called Kearney State College. For the past 34 years, Sara was a teacher’s aid for special education students first at Wheeling High School and then Hersey High School.
She was passionate about her work, believing that every minute of her time was well-spent, and she was passionate about her students, believing that every one of them was worth knowing and loving. Sara was a meticulous seamstress who could create everything from wedding dresses to ringmaster tuxedos. She was also a long-time devoted choir member at The Orchard EFC church.
Sara was known to all as a faithful, humble, kind and gentle person whose confidence was found in Christ. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Alisa Ruth Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Erwin; her three children, Crystal (Mark Kirgiss), Camille (Philip Miller), and Derek (Shae Jacobsen); nine grandchildren; and her three siblings, JoAnn (Swanson) Rostyne, Janette (Swanson) Stanek and Robert Swanson.