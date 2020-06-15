KIMBALL — Schatzie K. Gillming, 64, of Kimball died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Cremation has been held and memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with the Rev. Corey Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Friends may stop at the funeral home 1-6 p.m. Thursday to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family.
Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball is in charge of arrangements.
——
Schatize Kay Gillming was born in Princeton, Ind., on Aug. 8, 1955, the daughter of Leonard and Jacquiline (Cargal) Klusmeier. She lived in several places throughout the U.S. while growing up. Schatzie was proud that she worked as a forklift driver for FMC Corporation while living Anaheim, Calif. She attended Oakland City College while living in Indiana and received her master’s in teaching.
Schatzie married Roger Gillming at Trinity United Methodist Church on Oct. 9, 2004. She was proud to serve as a lay minister for the Melbeta United Methodist Church, until moving to Callaway. She moved back to Kimball following her retirement.
Family was very important to Schatzie, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed many good times with them. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was an adventurist and loved to travel to different destinations. Schatzie also loved cooking and made many German dishes. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Gillming of Kimball; sons, Karl (Jacqueline) Ayers of Valentine, John (Alicia) Pearce of Casper, Wyo., and Josh (Jennifer) Gillming of Kimball; daughters, Desiree (Bradley) Kelly of Denver, Bonnie Ayers of Prescott, Ariz., Maeghanne Eyers of Minneapolis and Jessica (Connor) Cooper of Fremont; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard; and one sister, Karla.
Memorials may be given in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church.