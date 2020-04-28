JOHNSON LAKE — Gerald "Scott" Hawkins, 68, of Johnson Lake died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service with military honors is tentatively planned for July 3, 2020, in Tekamah.
Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah is in charge of arrangements.
Gerald "Scott" Hawkins was born Sept. 14, 1951, to Gerald and Janet (McNear) Hawkins. Scott grew up in Tekamah and he graduated in 1969 from Tekamah High School. He loved and participated in all sports. After graduation, he worked for his dad at the Pump Shop for a few years.
During that time, he married Kathleen Rogers. From this union, his daughter Paula and son Brad were born.
In 1976 Scott joined the United States Navy, where he served for 20 years. During his career, he traveled the world, including around the world in a 9 months cruise. He ported in over 25 different countries and served during 2 different desert conflicts. Most of his time at sea was spent on the aircraft carriers USS Eisenhower and USS Kitty Hawk. During one of his leaves, he came back home to Tekamah and met Cheryl Coleman. Scott and Cheryl were married in 1982, and they were blessed with 3 more children: Joshua, Kellie and Kaitlin.
After his time in the service, Scott started working for the United States Post Office, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. Upon retirement, Scott found his peace and happiness at a lake home on Johnson Lake. He loved to host his grandkids, fish, boat and sit on his deck. Scott loved to travel, especially to places like Las Vegas, and to watch his grandkids participate in sports.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; daughter Paula (Tracy) Denton; son, Brad (Becky) Hawkins; son, Josh Hawkins; daughters, Kellie (Will) Paschall and Kate (Dean) McCann; grandkids, Zach, Kiley, Ashley, Matt, Leann, Lliam, Ella and Callen; sisters, Perky Weatherly, Linda Dorn and Shelli Sims.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gerd and Janet Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, 1730 M St. NW, Suite 705, Washington, D.C. 20036 or to the donor’s choice.
