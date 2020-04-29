BROKEN BOW — Shane Leverington, 48, of Broken Bow died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in Broken Bow.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. July 11, at the Paddock Building in Broken Bow with Garry Morgan officiating and a time of sharing.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 8, 1971, in Sargent to Larry and Cathleen (McCaslin) Leverington.
On May 27, 2019, he married KaDee Hendrickson in Broken Bow.
Survivors include his wife, KaDee of Broken Bow; children, Reilee Leverington, Sadie Stewart, Teaghan Leverington and Lane Stewart, all of Broken Bow; mother, Cathleen Leverington of Broken Bow; father, Larry Leverington of Broken Bow; brother, Dan Leverington of Broken Bow; and sister, Sheena Leverington of Fort Worth, Texas.