OMAHA — Shannon L. Temme, 33, of Kearney died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with the Rev. Robert Barnhill and the Rev. Kevin Vogel concelebrating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
Shannon Leigh Temme, daughter of Tim and Lori (Noren) Macke, was born Sept. 20, 1986, in Alma.
On Oct. 20, 2012, Shannon married Matthew Temme at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cambridge.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew; children, Eliana and Creighton Temme of Kearney; parents, Tim and Lori Macke of Cambridge; brothers, Phil Macke of Armada, Mich. and Cletus Macke of Cambridge; sister, Liz Reisig of Cambridge; grandparents, Norman and Darlene Noren of Alma, and Frances Macke of Lincoln.