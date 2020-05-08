OMAHA — Sharon Joyce (Stephenson) Cooney, 79, of Omaha died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista with a rosary service to follow.
——
Sharon was born Jan. 29, 1941.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Thomas Michael Cooney; son, Thomas Michael Cooney III and wife Deb; daughter, Mary Kathryn (Cooney) Robinson and husband Michael; grandsons, Ryan and J.J. Cooney and Eoghan Robinson; and granddaughters, Madeleine and Melisende Robinson.
Many loved ones preceded Sharon in death including her father, Hollis Stephenson; her mother, Phyllis (Jones) Stephenson; sister, Shirley (Stephenson) Beyl; her maternal grandparents, Edith and James Jones; her paternal grandmother, Edith Stephenson; and her aunts and uncles. As she prayed for all of them in this life, may she now enjoy eternity with them.
Memorials have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton.