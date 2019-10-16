OVERTON — Sharon K. Area, 72, of Overton died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Overton First Christian Church with the Rev. Will Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Overton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at the church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Nov. 30, 1946, in Gothenburg to Lewis and Betty (Brown) Schroeder.
On Feb. 26, 1968, she married Bill Area in Topeka, Kan.
Survivors include her husband; children, Shane Area and Shawn Area, both of Overton, and Shela Kowalski of Omaha; brothers, Jerry Schroeder of Lexington, Roger Schroeder of Gibbon and Lynn Schroeder of Overton; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.